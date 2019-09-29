Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

Both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 2 -0.03 74.06M -2.43 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.15 15.79M -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3,356,294,752.11% -136.6% -49.1% resTORbio Inc. 161,617,195.50% -33% -31%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival resTORbio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of resTORbio Inc. is $23, which is potential 164.37% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.