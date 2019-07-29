Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

Since Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.35 N/A -1.93 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.11 N/A -5.59 0.00

Demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.57 beta indicates that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 157.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 884.85%. Competitively the average target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.75, which is potential 151.80% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.3% and 25.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.