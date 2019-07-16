Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

Since Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.60 N/A -1.93 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 31.92 N/A -5.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 157.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.4 which is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$26 is Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 935.86%. On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 55.29% and its average price target is $40.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.