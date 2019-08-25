Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.63 N/A -2.43 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,138.10% at a $26 consensus target price. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 consensus target price and a 92.74% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.