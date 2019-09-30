Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 2 -0.03 74.06M -2.43 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 15.57M -4.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3,353,407,290.02% -136.6% -49.1% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 143,502,304.15% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.1. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18% and 85.4% respectively. About 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.