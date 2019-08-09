Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.56 N/A -2.43 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.72 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 1,081.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.