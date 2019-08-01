Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.64 N/A -1.93 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.91 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intrexon Corporation’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Intrexon Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 866.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Insiders owned 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Intrexon Corporation had bearish trend.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.