Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s results

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.54 N/A -1.93 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -245.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 940.00% at a $26 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.7% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29.37%. Competitively, 0.1% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2.61% -15.59% -28.31% -59.11% -89.81% -32.03%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.