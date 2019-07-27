Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.35 N/A -1.93 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 884.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.