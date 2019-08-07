Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.03 N/A -2.43 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 43.98 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,060.71% at a $26 average target price. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $16.75, while its potential upside is 592.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.