Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s results

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.63 N/A -2.43 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus price target of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 1,654.39%. Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.75 consensus price target and a 91.93% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18% and 9.35%. Insiders held 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Cronos Group Inc. has 48.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.