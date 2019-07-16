Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.60 N/A -1.93 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.73 N/A 0.60 18.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Risk & Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.57 and it happens to be 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $26, and a 935.86% upside potential. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a 22.07% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 62.5% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.