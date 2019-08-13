Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

Both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.85 N/A -2.43 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 199 10.65 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. In other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Bio-Techne Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,114.95% and an $26 consensus price target. Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has a consensus price target of $250, with potential upside of 26.50%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. About 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.