Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.53 N/A -1.93 0.00 Athenex Inc. 13 19.37 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Athenex Inc. are 3.3 and 2.7 respectively. Athenex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 873.78% and an $26 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 3.90% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Athenex Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Athenex Inc.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.