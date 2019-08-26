Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.35 N/A -2.43 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 113 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and has 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $26, and a 1,065.92% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $169.33, which is potential 49.06% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18% and 0%. About 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.