Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

Both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.68 N/A -2.43 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 67 135.97 N/A -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, AnaptysBio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17 while its Quick Ratio is 17. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 1,132.23% for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $26. Meanwhile, AnaptysBio Inc.’s average price target is $75, while its potential upside is 49.19%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than AnaptysBio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.