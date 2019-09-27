Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Both Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 190.68 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.86 shows that Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 934.66% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 85.34%. Insiders held roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.