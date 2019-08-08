Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

We are comparing Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.23 N/A -2.61 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

A 2.86 beta means Sophiris Bio Inc.’s volatility is 186.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 1.69 beta which is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 436.91% and an $4.83 average price target.

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.85%. Competitively, 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.