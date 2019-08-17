Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and NuCana plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sophiris Bio Inc. and NuCana plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. Its rival NuCana plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. NuCana plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sophiris Bio Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 378.22% and an $4.83 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 38.7% respectively. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NuCana plc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.