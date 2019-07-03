Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

This is a contrast between Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Myovant Sciences Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$4.83 is Sophiris Bio Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 415.31%. Competitively Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 183.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sophiris Bio Inc. looks more robust than Myovant Sciences Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.9% and 31.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.