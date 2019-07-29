Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Its Rivals results

As Biotechnology company, Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sophiris Bio Inc. has 7.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sophiris Bio Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.10% -40.20% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Sophiris Bio Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Sophiris Bio Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

$4.83 is the consensus price target of Sophiris Bio Inc., with a potential upside of 378.22%. The peers have a potential upside of 133.05%. Based on the data shown earlier the research analysts’ view is that Sophiris Bio Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sophiris Bio Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Sophiris Bio Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.83. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Sophiris Bio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.