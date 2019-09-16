Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.83 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sophiris Bio Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sophiris Bio Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.86 beta. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sophiris Bio Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 707.86% at a $6 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.