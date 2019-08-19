Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.86 beta indicates that Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Histogenics Corporation on the other hand, has 3.29 beta which makes it 229.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Histogenics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Histogenics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, with potential upside of 378.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 13% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.