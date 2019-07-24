Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.60 N/A -7.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a beta of 2.83 and its 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.98 beta and it is 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.83, and a 368.93% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 65.44% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.