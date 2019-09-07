Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.41 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.86. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. Its rival Compugen Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Compugen Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Compugen Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 527.27% at a $4.83 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. was less bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.