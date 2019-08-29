Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.39 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sophiris Bio Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.86. Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Chimerix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The consensus target price of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, with potential upside of 514.74%. Competitively Chimerix Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 65.09%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 76.5% respectively. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.85%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. was less bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.