Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.88 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and Cerus Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sophiris Bio Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.86 beta indicates that Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Cerus Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Cerus Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 511.39% at a $4.83 consensus price target. Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus price target and a 42.05% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 69.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. was more bullish than Cerus Corporation.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.