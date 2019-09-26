Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta, while its volatility is 186.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sophiris Bio Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 900.00% at a $6 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.