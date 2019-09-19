Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Both Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sophiris Bio Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility & Risk

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a beta of 2.86 and its 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sophiris Bio Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, and a 780.93% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.