Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sophiris Bio Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 748.30%. Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 265.85%. Based on the results shown earlier, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Axcella Health Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.