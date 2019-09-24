Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 18.55 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta, while its volatility is 186.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Amarin Corporation plc has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Amarin Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 822.79% at a $6 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Amarin Corporation plc is $30, which is potential 88.32% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.