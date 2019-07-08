Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sophiris Bio Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.83 beta means Sophiris Bio Inc.’s volatility is 183.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Agenus Inc. has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Agenus Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Sophiris Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 408.58% upside potential and a consensus price target of $4.83. On the other hand, Agenus Inc.’s potential upside is 85.87% and its consensus price target is $5. The data provided earlier shows that Sophiris Bio Inc. appears more favorable than Agenus Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 24.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.