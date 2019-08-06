Reviewing Sonos Inc. (SONO)’s and Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s results

As Electronic Equipment companies, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) and Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos Inc. 11 0.87 N/A 0.04 301.39 Eastman Kodak Company 3 0.08 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sonos Inc. and Eastman Kodak Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sonos Inc. and Eastman Kodak Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 1.9% Eastman Kodak Company 0.00% 0% -1.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sonos Inc. are 2.6 and 2. Competitively, Eastman Kodak Company has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sonos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eastman Kodak Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sonos Inc. and Eastman Kodak Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eastman Kodak Company 0 0 0 0.00

Sonos Inc.’s upside potential is 104.08% at a $20 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sonos Inc. and Eastman Kodak Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.6% and 57.6%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Sonos Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Eastman Kodak Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonos Inc. 3.04% -4.57% 1.88% -6.22% 0% 10.49% Eastman Kodak Company -1.22% 0.83% -1.22% -14.49% -26.67% -5.1%

For the past year Sonos Inc. had bullish trend while Eastman Kodak Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Sonos Inc. beats Eastman Kodak Company.

Sonos, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging. The company also provides flexographic printing equipment and plates, and related consumables and services, as well as printed functional materials and components; suite of software solutions for print production workflow, as well as print and managed media services; motion picture and industrial films, chemicals, and inks; and publishing, transactional, commercial print, and direct mail systems, as well as licenses Kodak brands to third parties, and consumer products. In addition, it offers intellectual property solutions; and leases technology center and industrial complex. The company sells its products and services through third party resellers and distributors, as well as directly and indirectly to enterprise accounts and customers. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.