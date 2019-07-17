Reviewing Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA)’s and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s results

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.45 N/A -2.18 0.00 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 98 4.74 N/A 7.89 12.92

Table 1 highlights Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -79.4% Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 0.00% 14.3% 13%

Volatility & Risk

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has 6.7 and 6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.6% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.2% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 36.6% are Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.17% -5.78% 17.76% -26.73% -78.21% 19.28% Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. -3.63% -1.57% -2.54% 12.86% 4.39% 20.37%

For the past year Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains. Its products also include Celacyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based scar management gel; Ceramax Skin Barrier Cream to manage dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation; Mondoxyne, a prescription oral tetracycline antibiotic for the treatment of various bacterial infections; Alevicyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based atopic dermatitis product line to reduce itch and pain associated with various dermatoses; and SebuDerm, a prescription topical gel for the management of burning, itching, and scaling in seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. The companyÂ’s Microcyn medical devices are used for cleaning, debridement, lubricating, moistening, and dressing of acute and chronic wounds in tissue care management. It also operates a microbiology contract testing laboratory that offers consulting and laboratory services to medical companies that design and manufacture biomedical devices and drugs. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sells its products directly to end users, as well as to distributors; and through in-house sales force and call center to hospitals, physicians, nurses, and other healthcare practitioners. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company sells and distributes its products principally to drug industry wholesalers, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, healthcare institutions, and private pharmacies. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.