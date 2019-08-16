Reviewing Sonoco Products Company (SON)’s and Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF)’s results

Since Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) and Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF) are part of the Packaging & Containers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoco Products Company 61 1.05 N/A 3.05 19.67 Greif Inc. 37 0.42 N/A 3.44 10.17

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sonoco Products Company and Greif Inc. Greif Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonoco Products Company. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Sonoco Products Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Greif Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sonoco Products Company and Greif Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoco Products Company 0.00% 17.6% 6.7% Greif Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Sonoco Products Company has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Greif Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sonoco Products Company’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Greif Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Greif Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sonoco Products Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sonoco Products Company and Greif Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoco Products Company 1 0 0 1.00 Greif Inc. 2 0 1 2.33

Sonoco Products Company’s upside potential currently stands at 3.60% and an $59 consensus price target. Greif Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $47.33 consensus price target and a 48.88% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Greif Inc. appears more favorable than Sonoco Products Company, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sonoco Products Company and Greif Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 91%. About 0.5% of Sonoco Products Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Greif Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonoco Products Company -0.13% -8.8% -4.27% 6.19% 8.32% 12.99% Greif Inc. -2.26% 7.11% -9.99% -10.63% -34.14% -5.79%

For the past year Sonoco Products Company has 12.99% stronger performance while Greif Inc. has -5.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Sonoco Products Company beats Greif Inc.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paperboard specialties, such as coasters and glass covers. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products. It operates in five segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. This segment sells its products to customers in the chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agricultural, pharmaceutical and mineral products, and others industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment provides containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers, and other corrugated products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products industries. This segmentÂ’s corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as for various other applications. The Flexible Products & Services segment offers flexible intermediate bulk containers comprising polypropylene-based woven fabric, as well as related services to the agricultural, food, and other industries. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use land. As of October 31, 2016, this segment owned 244,548 acres of timber property in the southeastern United States. The company has operations in approximately 45 countries. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.