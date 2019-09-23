Reviewing Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM)’s and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s results

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 11 0.41 N/A -0.88 0.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 10 0.97 N/A 0.02 600.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sonim Technologies Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sonim Technologies Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Cambium Networks Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Cambium Networks Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sonim Technologies Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

$7 is Sonim Technologies Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 122.93%. Meanwhile, Cambium Networks Corporation’s average price target is $13.38, while its potential upside is 36.39%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sonim Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sonim Technologies Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.3% and 75%. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc. has 0.73% stronger performance while Cambium Networks Corporation has -0.93% weaker performance.