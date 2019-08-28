Reviewing Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM)’s and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)’s results

We are contrasting Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 12 1.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.10 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sonim Technologies Inc. and BK Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7%

Liquidity

Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, BK Technologies Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. BK Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sonim Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sonim Technologies Inc. and BK Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.3% and 80.4%. 8.4% are Sonim Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, BK Technologies Corporation has 13.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BK Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BK Technologies Corporation beats Sonim Technologies Inc.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.