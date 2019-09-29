Reviewing Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM)’s and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s results

We are contrasting Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 6 -0.17 11.34M -0.88 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 64 -3.06 35.36M 0.47 142.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sonim Technologies Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sonim Technologies Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 192,249,008.24% 0% 0% Acacia Communications Inc. 55,232,739.77% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Acacia Communications Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sonim Technologies Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sonim Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 126.54% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Acacia Communications Inc. is $68, which is potential 5.25% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sonim Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Acacia Communications Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Acacia Communications Inc.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats Sonim Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.