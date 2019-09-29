Reviewing Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM)’s and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s results

We are contrasting Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sonim Technologies Inc.
|6
|-0.17
|11.34M
|-0.88
|0.00
|Acacia Communications Inc.
|64
|-3.06
|35.36M
|0.47
|142.31
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sonim Technologies Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Sonim Technologies Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sonim Technologies Inc.
|192,249,008.24%
|0%
|0%
|Acacia Communications Inc.
|55,232,739.77%
|4.1%
|3.4%
Liquidity
Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Acacia Communications Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sonim Technologies Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Sonim Technologies Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sonim Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Acacia Communications Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Sonim Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 126.54% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Acacia Communications Inc. is $68, which is potential 5.25% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sonim Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Acacia Communications Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sonim Technologies Inc.
|-20.82%
|-14.12%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.73%
|Acacia Communications Inc.
|3.35%
|33.17%
|11.12%
|55.7%
|111.36%
|76.76%
For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Acacia Communications Inc.
Summary
Acacia Communications Inc. beats Sonim Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.
Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.
