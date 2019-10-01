Reviewing Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM)’s and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s results

Since Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 6 -0.17 11.34M -0.88 0.00 A10 Networks Inc. 7 7.76 49.10M -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Sonim Technologies Inc. and A10 Networks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 194,138,190.78% 0% 0% A10 Networks Inc. 686,713,286.71% -20.3% -8.8%

Liquidity

Sonim Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, A10 Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. A10 Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sonim Technologies Inc. and A10 Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sonim Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $7, and a 138.91% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares and 68.7% of A10 Networks Inc. shares. About 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, A10 Networks Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than A10 Networks Inc.

Summary

A10 Networks Inc. beats Sonim Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.