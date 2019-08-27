Reviewing Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO)’s and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)’s results

Since Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.23 N/A -0.89 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 1.66 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Sonic Foundry Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sonic Foundry Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sonic Foundry Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.14% and 8.7%. 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. has 55.38% stronger performance while One Horizon Group Inc. has -77.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sonic Foundry Inc. beats One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.