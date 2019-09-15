Reviewing Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Dealerships companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sonic Automotive Inc. has 86.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 80.74% institutional ownership for its rivals. 10.2% of Sonic Automotive Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Auto Dealerships companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sonic Automotive Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive Inc. 0.00% 12.60% 2.70% Industry Average 9.10% 20.87% 8.03%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sonic Automotive Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive Inc. N/A 21 12.24 Industry Average 223.47M 2.45B 19.38

Sonic Automotive Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Sonic Automotive Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.75 2.48

$23.5 is the consensus price target of Sonic Automotive Inc., with a potential downside of -23.70%. The rivals have a potential upside of 19.29%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Sonic Automotive Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sonic Automotive Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Automotive Inc. 5.96% 18.07% 36.35% 79.14% 38.2% 100.36% Industry Average 2.73% 6.85% 15.33% 43.06% 32.46% 44.02%

For the past year Sonic Automotive Inc. has stronger performance than Sonic Automotive Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sonic Automotive Inc. are 1 and 0.3. Competitively, Sonic Automotive Inc.’s rivals have 1.39 and 0.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sonic Automotive Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sonic Automotive Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Automotive Inc. has a beta of 1.87 and its 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sonic Automotive Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sonic Automotive Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Sonic Automotive Inc.’s rivals beat Sonic Automotive Inc.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The Pre-Owned Stores segment operates stand-alone pre-owned specialty retail locations, which enable customers to search, buy, service, finance, and sell pre-owned vehicles. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 114 new vehicle franchises in 13 states representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks; 18 collision repair centers; and 9 pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.