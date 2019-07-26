Reviewing Soliton Inc. (SOLY)’s and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)’s results

We are comparing Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 4.06 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Soliton Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 66.4% -879.5% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Soliton Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s average target price is $36.13, while its potential upside is 29.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Soliton Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 0%. 5.7% are Soliton Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -8.67% -26.04% 0% 0% 0% 116.43% Wright Medical Group N.V. 3.55% 8.09% 4.46% 7.12% 36.63% 18.81%

For the past year Soliton Inc. was more bullish than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

Wright Medical Group N.V. beats Soliton Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.