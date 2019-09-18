Reviewing Soliton Inc. (SOLY)’s and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL)’s results

Both Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.92 N/A -17.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Soliton Inc. and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Soliton Inc. and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soliton Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Soliton Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Soliton Inc. and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -79.88% and its consensus price target is $1.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Soliton Inc. and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.3% and 1.8%. About 5.5% of Soliton Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 30.91% are Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65%

For the past year Soliton Inc. was more bullish than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Soliton Inc. beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.