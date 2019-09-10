Reviewing Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL)’s and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s results

This is a contrast between Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A -182.64 N/A -0.05 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 88 0.56 N/A 17.98 4.96

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.9% -10.7% Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Solitario Zinc Corp. is 16.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.2. The Current Ratio of rival Arch Coal Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Solitario Zinc Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arch Coal Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Solitario Zinc Corp. and Arch Coal Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solitario Zinc Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Arch Coal Inc.’s potential upside is 11.11% and its average price target is $90.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Solitario Zinc Corp. and Arch Coal Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 0% respectively. About 16.25% of Solitario Zinc Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58% Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43%

For the past year Solitario Zinc Corp. was more bullish than Arch Coal Inc.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Solitario Zinc Corp.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.