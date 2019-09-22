Reviewing Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

Since Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -0.61 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 demonstrates Soligenix Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Soligenix Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.3 beta indicates that Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Xencor Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Soligenix Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46.33 average price target and a 25.52% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Xencor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 86.1%. 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has stronger performance than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.