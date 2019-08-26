Reviewing Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Both Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.98 N/A -0.61 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 39.89 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta and it is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Synlogic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Soligenix Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Synlogic Inc. has an average target price of $2, with potential downside of -38.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 82.8%. About 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.