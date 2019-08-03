Reviewing Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

Both Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 4.46 N/A -0.61 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.11 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Soligenix Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 73.1% respectively. Soligenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has stronger performance than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.