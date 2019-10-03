Reviewing Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 -1.94 16.29M -0.61 0.00 Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.71M -9.39 0.00

Soligenix Inc. and Novavax Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 1,654,983,236.82% -139.2% -82.8% Novavax Inc. 384,278,768.23% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk and Volatility

Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Novavax Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Novavax Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and recommendations for Soligenix Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Novavax Inc. is $14, which is potential 178.88% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Novavax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 30.7%. Insiders held roughly 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.