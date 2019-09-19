Reviewing Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

Both Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.75 N/A -0.61 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.50 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 highlights Soligenix Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

Soligenix Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Soligenix Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 73.23% and its average target price is $182.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Soligenix Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 0% respectively. 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.