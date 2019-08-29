Reviewing Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.61 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Soligenix Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Soligenix Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 13.1%. Insiders held roughly 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Soligenix Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.